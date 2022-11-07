Dr. Daniel Slaybaugh, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaybaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Slaybaugh, DMD
Dr. Daniel Slaybaugh, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Daniel Slaybaugh DMD28467 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 286-9833Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
It was just like always easy,great service friendly staff and a excellent front end. I have been going there for years and I feel comfortable and confident every time I come in and leave thank you to Andy my hygienist who’s excellent and Dr. Slaybaugh who’s just excellent at what he does.
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- Advanced Education In General Dentistry (Aegd) Residency Program In St. Petersburg, Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Slaybaugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Slaybaugh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Slaybaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
264 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaybaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaybaugh.
