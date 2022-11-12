Overview

Dr. Daniel Slaughter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Slaughter works at Sinus & Snoring Specialists in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.