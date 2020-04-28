Overview

Dr. Daniel Skufca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Camden, SC.



Dr. Skufca works at MUSC Health Ophthalmology Camden in Camden, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Astigmatism and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.