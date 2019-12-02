Dr. Daniel Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Skinner, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Skinner, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Skin Cancer Specialists2250 W Southern Ave Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 835-5532
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the time you make an appointment, walk in the office, go into the exam room, and see Dr. Skinner, the experience is very professional and first rate. The office staff and nursing staff are friendly, knowledgeable, and willing to help in whatever way is necessary and all work together exceptionally well. Dr. Skinner has a very calming and reassuring way about him that helps in a stressful situation like surgery. I have had to use the services of Dr. Skinner twice in the last two years and will go to him in the future if necessary and I HIGHLY recommend him and his staff should you need a skin cancer specialist.
About Dr. Daniel Skinner, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083841225
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Dermatology Group
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Brigham Young University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skinner speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.