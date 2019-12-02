See All Dermatologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Daniel Skinner, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Skinner, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Skinner works at Skin Cancer Specialists in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin Cancer Specialists
    2250 W Southern Ave Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-5532

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2019
    From the time you make an appointment, walk in the office, go into the exam room, and see Dr. Skinner, the experience is very professional and first rate. The office staff and nursing staff are friendly, knowledgeable, and willing to help in whatever way is necessary and all work together exceptionally well. Dr. Skinner has a very calming and reassuring way about him that helps in a stressful situation like surgery. I have had to use the services of Dr. Skinner twice in the last two years and will go to him in the future if necessary and I HIGHLY recommend him and his staff should you need a skin cancer specialist.
    Al Kreisinger. San Tan Valley, AZ. Dec. 1, 201 — Dec 02, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Skinner, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083841225
    Education & Certifications

    • Surgical Dermatology Group
    • University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    • Brigham Young University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skinner works at Skin Cancer Specialists in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Skinner’s profile.

    Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

