Overview

Dr. Daniel Singer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Singer works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.