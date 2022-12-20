See All Hand Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Daniel Singer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (129)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Singer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Singer works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 750, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-8109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 20, 2022
    In and out of there in 10 minutes, went to see Dr. Singer for a trigger finger and he asked a couple of questions and explained the injury and the possible outcomes. Warned me about the cortisone injection and proceeded with the shot. Then it was done.
    — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Singer, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Singer’s profile.

    Dr. Singer has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

