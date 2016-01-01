See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Simon, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Simon, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at Parker Jewish Institute in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in West Orange, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parker Jewish Inst for Health Care & Rehab Chha
    27111 76Th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 387-7463
  2. 2
    Vascular Access Center of West Orange
    347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 100, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-0043
  3. 3
    Family Medicine At Monument Square
    317 George St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 853-0305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Michael's Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013997428
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hosp/NYU Sch of Med
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr-UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

