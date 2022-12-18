Dr. Daniel Silbiger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Silbiger, DO
Dr. Daniel Silbiger, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH.
Dr. Silbiger works at
Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 353-0009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Silbiger?
I can't say enough good things about this wonderful doctor! Knowledgeable, patient, high energy, listens, thorough and so much more! I always have off the wall questions and Dr. Silbiger always takes time to answer them including statistics on treatments, etc. I'm not thrilled I was diagnosed with cancer however I would have never met this incredible doctor if I hadn't. I highly highly recommend him!
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1639490469
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Cleveland Clinic
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
- West Medical Center
