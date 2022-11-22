Dr. Daniel Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from State University - New York (Buffalo) and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Denver Digestive Health Specialists4500 E 9th Ave Ste 720S, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Siegel is wonderful. He comes to get you in the waiting room, takes his time, is thorough and his assistant is great. They have always gotten back to me immediately and he is the one who calls with results.
About Dr. Daniel Siegel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174518344
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- State University - New York (Buffalo)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
