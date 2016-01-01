Overview

Dr. Daniel Shuler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Shuler works at Grand Strand Ped/Adlscnt Medcn in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Surfside Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.