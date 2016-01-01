Dr. Daniel Shrager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shrager, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Shrager, MD is a dermatologist in Sellersville, PA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Alpha Dermatology of PA LLC670 Lawn Ave Ste 1A, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (215) 257-0196
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Daniel Shrager, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396784120
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrager?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrager has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.