Overview

Dr. Daniel Shibuya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Shibuya works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.