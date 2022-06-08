Overview

Dr. Daniel Sherick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Sherick works at Center for Plastic Surgery Ann Arbor in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.