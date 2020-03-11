Dr. Sherer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Sherer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sherer, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Sherer works at
Locations
Long Island Medical Cosmetic755 Park Ave Ste 500, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-2769
Long Island Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, PC400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 200, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Sherer and staff to be very warm, professional, receptive and pro-active in both communication and action. Went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable with the biopsy procedure and even researched what my out of pocket cost would be so there were no surprises. How thoughtful is that!? Great experience, I wish all doctors offices worked the way these guys do!
About Dr. Daniel Sherer, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477548261
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Sherer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sherer works at
Dr. Sherer has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.