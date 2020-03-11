See All Dermatologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Daniel Sherer, MD

Dermatology
3 (27)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Sherer, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Sherer works at Long Island Medical/Csmtc Derm in Huntington, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Medical Cosmetic
    755 Park Ave Ste 500, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 271-2769
  2. 2
    Long Island Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, PC
    400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 200, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 11, 2020
    I found Dr. Sherer and staff to be very warm, professional, receptive and pro-active in both communication and action. Went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable with the biopsy procedure and even researched what my out of pocket cost would be so there were no surprises. How thoughtful is that!? Great experience, I wish all doctors offices worked the way these guys do!
    Cynthia — Mar 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Sherer, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Sherer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477548261
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Dermatology
