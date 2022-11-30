See All Plastic Surgeons in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (372)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Sherbert works at West Maple Plastic Surgery in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Maple Plastic Surgery
    5807 W Maple Rd Ste 177, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 246-2703
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 372 ratings
    Patient Ratings (372)
    5 Star
    (348)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 30, 2022
    At 64, I could not be happier with my results. Dr. Sherbert did an excellent job, my neck/face looks very natural. The office staff was very polite and helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Sherbert.
    Bexky McDonald — Nov 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124091434
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Sherbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherbert works at West Maple Plastic Surgery in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sherbert’s profile.

    Dr. Sherbert has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    372 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

