Dr. Daniel Sher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Sher works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

