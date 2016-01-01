Dr. Daniel Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sheehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sheehan, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Evans, GA. He currently practices at Harmonie Medical and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sheehan is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Harmonie Medical902 Ponder Place Ct Ste 3, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 364-3223
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Daniel Sheehan, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619088671
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Augusta University Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.