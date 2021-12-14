Overview

Dr. Daniel Shaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at Westfield Orthopedic Group in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.