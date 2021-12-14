Dr. Daniel Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Shaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Shaw works at
Locations
Westfield Orthopedic Group541 E Broad St, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-3879
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
DR.SHAW IS VERY GOOD AT WHAT HE DOES.VERY GOOD LISTENER ALSO.HIS STAFF IS ALSO VERY FRIENDLY
About Dr. Daniel Shaw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.