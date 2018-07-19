See All Radiation Oncologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (113)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Shasha works at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Norwalk Hospital
    34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 221-0059
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    10 Union Sq E Ste 4G, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-8088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2018
    We recently met with Dr Shasha and from the moment he walked into the room we knew we were in good hands with him and he was the one to treat my father! He listened to all our questions and explained all the options and what he felt was the best way to treat my fathers prostate cancer! He also directed us to other doctors my father needs to see and he got us into their offices by the next day! Can not recommend him enough! He is a rockstar!
    A in New York, NY — Jul 19, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689658304
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
