Dr. Daniel Shasha, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 221-0059Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 10 Union Sq E Ste 4G, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8088
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- QualCare
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
We recently met with Dr Shasha and from the moment he walked into the room we knew we were in good hands with him and he was the one to treat my father! He listened to all our questions and explained all the options and what he felt was the best way to treat my fathers prostate cancer! He also directed us to other doctors my father needs to see and he got us into their offices by the next day! Can not recommend him enough! He is a rockstar!
- Radiation Oncology
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1689658304
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Radiation Oncology
