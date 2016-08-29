Dr. Daniel Sharkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sharkey, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sharkey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1871 SE Tiffany Ave Ste 110, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-2393
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Sharkey for a throat clearing problem which I have had for about 15 years. I had seen numerous specialists and had numerous tests performed but no one was able to diagnose the problem until I saw Dr. Sharkey. After talking to him for a few minutes he said I had "Sensory neuropathic cough" and prescribed medication which began helping in a few days! Although not totally cured, I am estimating that the problem is 75% better after several weeks.
About Dr. Daniel Sharkey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1952377780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
