Dr. Daniel Sharkey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.