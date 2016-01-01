See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mill Creek, WA
Dr. Daniel Shao, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. 

Dr. Shao works at The Everett Clinic at Mill Creek in Mill Creek, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Everett Clinic at Mill Creek
    15418 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 225-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Raynaud's Disease
Bladder Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Raynaud's Disease
Bladder Infection

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Raynaud's Disease
Bladder Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Pain
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Pap Smear
Polyneuropathy
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Daniel Shao, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1841645447
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Shao, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shao works at The Everett Clinic at Mill Creek in Mill Creek, WA. View the full address on Dr. Shao’s profile.

    Dr. Shao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

