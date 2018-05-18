Dr. Daniel Shalev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shalev, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Shalev, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shalev works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Horizon Vein Laser&aesthetics Clinic PA6020 W Parker Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-5101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shalev?
I don't usually leave reviews, but I have to say that Dr. Shalev was one of the most compassionate doctors I've seen in yrs with great bedside manners. I finally felt like I found a doctor that would ACTUALLY listen to me and acknowledge the pain I was having. He has yrs of experience and isn't one of of those doctors like I've had in the past that just shoved me out the door with a bunch of pain pills! If anyone says different, they just want pills! He's truly helped me-I'm a patient for life!!
About Dr. Daniel Shalev, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1073571170
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalev accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalev works at
Dr. Shalev has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shalev speaks Danish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.