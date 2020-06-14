See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Fontana, CA
Dr. Daniel Serna, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Serna, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Serna works at Kaiser Permanente Redlands Medical Offices in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Redlands Medical Offices
    9961 Sierra Ave # 401, Fontana, CA 92335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 427-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2020
    Dr. Serna performed my aortic valve re-do surgery in February. I can't say enough about how much I respect him and how grateful I am for having benefited from his excellence! Now, 4 months after surgery, I'm like new again, feel wonderful, and as a little bonus, am amazed that my new incision scar is even more unobtrusive than the first one from 15 years ago! If I require additional heart surgery in the future, I'm hoping Dr. Serna will be there, again.
    Laurie Cervantes — Jun 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Serna, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Serna, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730256660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Serna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serna works at Kaiser Permanente Redlands Medical Offices in Fontana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Serna’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Serna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

