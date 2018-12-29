Dr. Daniel Selbst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Selbst, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Selbst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Selbst works at
Locations
-
1
Wound Care Associates LLC5130 Linton Blvd Ste G1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 806-0600Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Boca Raton Podiatry950 Glades Rd Ste 2A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 395-4243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health North
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selbst?
I was an emergency room patient at Boca Regional with a severe foot infection. Hospital staff could not locate the on-call doctor so they called Dr. Selbst. He responded immediately and performed surgery. He followed up with another visit and fixed everything quickly and professionally. He was also able to avoid time-consuming formal operating room surgery and did it right in my hospital room. He saved what could have been a more serious problem by his quick response and professional surgery.
About Dr. Daniel Selbst, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1356671911
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selbst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selbst accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selbst works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Selbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selbst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.