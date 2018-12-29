See All Podiatrists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Daniel Selbst, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Selbst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Selbst works at East Atlantic Surgical Group in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Wound Care Associates LLC
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste G1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 806-0600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2
    Boca Raton Podiatry
    950 Glades Rd Ste 2A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-4243
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health North
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Leg Ulcer
Plantar Fasciitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2018
    I was an emergency room patient at Boca Regional with a severe foot infection. Hospital staff could not locate the on-call doctor so they called Dr. Selbst. He responded immediately and performed surgery. He followed up with another visit and fixed everything quickly and professionally. He was also able to avoid time-consuming formal operating room surgery and did it right in my hospital room. He saved what could have been a more serious problem by his quick response and professional surgery.
    John Grassia in Boca Raton, FL — Dec 29, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel Selbst, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356671911
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
