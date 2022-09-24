See All Dermatologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Daniel Seff, DO

Dermatology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Seff, DO is a Dermatologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Seff works at SEFF DANIEL B MD OFFICE in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Daniel B. Seff DO PA
    2828 Casa Aloma Way Ste 500, Winter Park, FL 32792 (407) 678-9595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Warts
Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Scabies
Shingles
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Seff, DO
    About Dr. Daniel Seff, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679672315
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology
    Internship
    • Botsford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Seff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seff works at SEFF DANIEL B MD OFFICE in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Seff’s profile.

    Dr. Seff has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Seff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

