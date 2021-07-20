Dr. Sedehi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Sedehi, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sedehi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harney District Hospital, St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Locations
St. Charles Heart and Lung Center - Bend2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Harney District Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sedehi is a friendly and caring doctor who listens to your concerns and takes time to explain whatever procedures and/or diagnosis he recommends for your issue. He has been my cardiologist after my open heart surgery and, because of his trouble shooting of after surgery symptoms, I now have a pacemaker and am feeling much better.
About Dr. Daniel Sedehi, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
