Dr. Daniel Scodary, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Scodary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Locations
SSM Neurosciences Institute12266 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-6556Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was the right choice for my spinal fusion and discectomy! Surgery was a complete success! This guy is really good!
About Dr. Daniel Scodary, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1619965316
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scodary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scodary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scodary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Scodary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scodary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scodary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scodary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.