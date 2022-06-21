Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maryland Heart PC6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5301
-
2
Jhcp Heart Care At Rockville15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 238-3760
-
3
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 537-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
I was on a cruise. Sitting at the stern, sipping a Margarita, when my chest tightened up. Certainly not my first alcoholic drink, however it was my first cruise where I had to schlep our luggage to our room. Hey, it was what it was. To me the chest "pain" was obviously from thinking my 73 year old body could do what it did years ago. My wife was concerned and "suggested" I call Dr. Schwartz................from Mexico, while on a cruise, relaxing. After some coaxing I did. Left a message with his secretary. Within 5 minutes he returned my call and within the next few minutes he suggested I get someone to do the lifting. He was certain it was muscle discomfort. We toasted Dr. Schwartz then watched a magnificent sunset and ordered another drink and toasted him again. You want a Guy like him in your foxhole.
About Dr. Daniel Schwartz, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1053452052
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.