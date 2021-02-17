Overview

Dr. Daniel Schlund, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Schlund works at Hanford ENT & Associates in Hanford, CA with other offices in Selma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.