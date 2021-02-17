Dr. Daniel Schlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Schlund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Schlund, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Dr. Schlund works at
Locations
Hanford ENT & Associates125 Mall Dr Ste 307, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-8791
Adventist Health Hanford115 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-9000
Adventist Medical Center-selma1141 Rose Ave, Selma, CA 93662 Directions (559) 891-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, concerned, and pro active.
About Dr. Daniel Schlund, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164440822
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
