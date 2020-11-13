Dr. Daniel Schlosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Schlosser, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Schlosser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. Schlosser works at
Locations
Transitional Care - Chandler1727 W Frye Rd Ste 210, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlosser?
Great listener. Great diagnostician. A good person.
About Dr. Daniel Schlosser, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1518953611
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Medical Center/VAMC, Phoenix, AZ
- Good Samaritan Medical Center/VAMC Phoenix, AZ
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlosser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schlosser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schlosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlosser works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.