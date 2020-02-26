Dr. Daniel Schickner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schickner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Schickner, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Schickner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schickner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Medical Eye Center LLC1800 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-4333
-
2
Western Medical Eye Center LLC3953 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schickner?
I had a cataract and needed to have it taken care of. Today I see extremely well and I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Schickner and his staff. Easy to talk to and very professional throughout the whole ordeal I recommend WME and Dr. Schickner. Steve Weston Kingman AZ
About Dr. Daniel Schickner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467418194
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schickner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schickner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schickner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schickner works at
Dr. Schickner has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schickner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schickner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schickner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schickner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schickner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.