Overview

Dr. Daniel Schickner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schickner works at Western Medical Eye Center in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.