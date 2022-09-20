See All Otolaryngologists in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Daniel Scher, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Scher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital

Dr. Scher works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne
    1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-0808
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:00am
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Daniel Scher, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912946583
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Scher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scher works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Scher’s profile.

    Dr. Scher has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Scher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

