Dr. Daniel Scher, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Scher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Scher works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-0808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I very happy to visit dr Scher today . He listen to me carefully and after he checked up he explained to me clearly so I give I give him 5stars And another 5stars to his amazing nurs Stacy.
About Dr. Daniel Scher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1912946583
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
