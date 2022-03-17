Overview

Dr. Daniel Schaffer, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Schaffer works at Margarita Correa MD - Physical Medicine Institute in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.