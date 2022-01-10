See All Family Doctors in Durango, CO
Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD

Family Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Durango, CO. 

Dr. Schaefer works at Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic P.c. in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients.

    Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic P.c.
    555 Rivergate Ste B1-102, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 259-1971
    Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic P.c.
    555 Rivergate Ln Ste B1-102, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-3324
    Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic
    1305 Escalante Dr Ste 205, Durango, CO 81303 (970) 259-1971

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Regional Medical Center

Independent Educational Evaluation
Prostate Cancer Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Independent Educational Evaluation
Prostate Cancer Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening

Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 10, 2022
Dr. Schaefer is the ideal doctor for all your families needs. He takes time to listen to your needs and customizes your care with the latest medical knowledge. It would be hard to find a better PCP.
T.Ray — Jan 10, 2022
About Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD

  Family Medicine
  English, Spanish
  1689617052
Internship
  Harbor UCLA Med Center
Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Schaefer works at Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic P.c. in Durango, CO.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

