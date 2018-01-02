See All Ophthalmologists in Buffalo, NY
Ophthalmology
Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Schaefer works at DANIEL P SCHAEFER, MD in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Daniel P. Schaefer MD PC
    4590 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226 (716) 839-3535

  Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystectomy
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy
Enucleation of Eye
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Surgery
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.1
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 02, 2018
    Very skilled surgeon.
    — Jan 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1285699744
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Daniel Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaefer works at DANIEL P SCHAEFER, MD in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schaefer's profile.

    Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

