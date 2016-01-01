Overview

Dr. Daniel Scaff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Scaff works at Nayiri Doudikian-Scaff MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.