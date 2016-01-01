Dr. Daniel Sayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sayers, MD
Dr. Daniel Sayers, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine-Winston-Salem1901 S Hawthorne Rd Ste 220, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8190
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wound & Burn Care
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356326201
- Nc Bapt Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Sayers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayers accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.