Dr. Daniel Savitt, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Savitt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm7242 E Osborn Rd Ste 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great office staff. He was very kind. Explained everything to me. Listened to my concerns and involved me in the treatment plan
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Savitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savitt has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savitt speaks Spanish.
