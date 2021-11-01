See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Saris, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Saris works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Other
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 01, 2021
Great Doctor and person. Very responsive to my questions and concerns. Helps with one’s confidence Very highly recommend him.
Stanley Dunbar — Nov 01, 2021
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
About Dr. Daniel Saris, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1265930994
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

