Dr. Daniel Saporito, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Saporito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Dr Leon A Ellman PC421 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 283-0220
Geisinger Clinic457 N Main St, Pittston, PA 18640 Directions (570) 299-2953
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saporito was exceptional and I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Saporito, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750542205
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
