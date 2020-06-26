Dr. Sapeika has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Sapeika, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Sapeika, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI.
Hyperbaric Medicine - Medical Building Grosse Pointe16815 E Jefferson Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 473-1065
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 458-0400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
William Beaumont Hospital468 Cadieux Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 473-1065
Beaumont Hospital - Taylor10000 Telegraph Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 295-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He listens very carefully to your concerns and how to help deal with your pain. I would be very upset if I had an insurance that I wouldn't be able to get my treatment from Dr. Sapeika. When I leave my appt I am happy with the results of my injections and our plan for my next visits.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1043463110
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Sapeika accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sapeika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapeika has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapeika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapeika. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapeika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapeika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapeika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.