Dr. Daniel Santa Maria, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Santa Maria, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Santa Maria works at
Locations
Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio PA21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 699-8326
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Santa Maria is a very kind and compassionate doctor who listened to my complaints and referred me as necessary. Very professional and very nice.
About Dr. Daniel Santa Maria, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508045543
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Santa Maria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santa Maria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santa Maria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Santa Maria works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Santa Maria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santa Maria.
