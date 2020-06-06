Overview

Dr. Daniel Salvas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Major Hospital.



Dr. Salvas works at Urology of Indiana L.l.c. in Franklin, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.