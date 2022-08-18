See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Minneola, FL
Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Minneola, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Saint-Elie works at Painalgia Relief Center Clermont FL in Minneola, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Painalgia Relief Center
    240 Mohawk Rd, Minneola, FL 34715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 531-8069
  2
    Painalgia Relief Center Orlando
    1405 S Orange Ave Ste 306, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 531-8069

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Dr. Saint-Elie is an excellent doctor. He is very knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, and patient. He never rushes you out and takes his time to explain everything as well as he can so that his patients have a very thorough understanding of the treatment and how best to use them. Initially, I HATED the wait times until I realized that Dr. Saint-Elie gives every single patient all the time they need for the best care possible, and answers every single question you have. You get his undivided attention every visit. Whenever he explains anything, he is kind enough to stop and ask if I understand or need further clarification. I’m grateful to FINALLY have a doctor who listens, cares, explains things well as often as you need it, and is very professional; yet, he is also very approachable and easy to talk to. His receptionist is very personable, delightful to converse with, and very good at her job. His other employees are always very kind and helpful. I know I’m in good hands here.
    Val C. — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, French, French Creole and Spanish
    • 1902019979
    Education & Certifications

    • Interventional Pain Management - Loma Linda University
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center Department Of Physical Medicine and Rehab
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saint-Elie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saint-Elie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saint-Elie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saint-Elie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saint-Elie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saint-Elie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saint-Elie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

