Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Sacks, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sacks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Franklin Office4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 340-4000
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 340-4000
Otolaryngology Assoc of Tn2410 Patterson St Ste 210, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 340-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good communication, kind and caring. Very knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. Daniel Sacks, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
