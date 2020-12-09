Dr. Daniel Sackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sackett, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sackett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Sackett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urological Associates PC3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
2
Urological Associates PC2137 Welsh Rd Ste 2D, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sackett?
Dr. Sackett and his staff are a professional team that care about their patients and more importantly, know what they are doing. Prior to meeting Dr. Sackett I meet with others throughout the Philly NYC areas. This is the guy you want.
About Dr. Daniel Sackett, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1952510372
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sackett works at
Dr. Sackett has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sackett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sackett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.