Dr. Daniel Rzepka, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rzepka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Rzepka works at
Locations
University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center44 Blaine Ave, Bedford, OH 44146 Directions (440) 735-0891
Daniel Rzepka8900 Darrow Rd Ste H112, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 405-6661
Rockside Internal Medicine50 Blaine Ave Ste 2100, Bedford, OH 44146 Directions (440) 735-0891
University Hospital Regional Hospitals27100 CHARDON RD, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 516-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc!!
About Dr. Daniel Rzepka, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rzepka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rzepka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rzepka has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Hysteroscopy and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rzepka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
