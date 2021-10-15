See All Ophthalmologists in Flint, MI
Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ryan works at Daniel J. Ryan MD PC in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Daniel J. Ryan MD PC
    1113 Villa Linde Ct, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 733-1214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 15, 2021
    I have been a patient for many years! Everyone in his practice is kind, knowledgeable and very friendly. Dr Ryan clearly is also extremely knowledgeable and had performed several surgeries on my eyes. I like how he explains everything he is doing during the exam. I am very pleased with this physician. He is a medical doctor with his speciality being Ophthalmology. I recommend this practice to those seeking a very good professional!
    Brenbridg — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629040068
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

