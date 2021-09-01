Dr. Daniel Royal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Royal, DO
Dr. Daniel Royal, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Turtle Healing Band Clinic2121 E Flamingo Rd Ste 112, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 562-1454Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
I have met Dr. Dan Royal, on more than one occasion. At medical events. He always more informative, than the last. In my family's opinion, he is genius level. And, he shares the wealth of that knowledge with us all. I could easily & clearly recommend him, his work & practice to all. I love his cohesive office & our communications! [My family, love the sign-up options as well. Very versatile & easy to access for us.]
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Royal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Royal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royal.
