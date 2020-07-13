Dr. Daniel Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rowland, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rowland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross U Sch Med and is affiliated with Regional West Medical Center.
Dr. Rowland works at
Locations
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Daniel went above and beyond for me and my situation. He called on a regular basis. Did the surgery I needed and personally followed up with me throughout recovery. I look forward to my next visit.
About Dr. Daniel Rowland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Genl Hosp
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ross U Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
